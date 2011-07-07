PlayStation Suite gets shown off in S1 video

A video has surfaced that shows off just what the PlayStation Suite will look like on the Sony S1 – the company's Honeycomb tablet.

The Sony S1 is an Android tablet that's hoping to take on the might of the iPad. While this sounds like a pretty impossible task, it has got a trick up its sleeve in the form of the Sony PlayStation Suite.

This service will bring PlayStation One games to the tablet, much like what we have seen with the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play.

Tablet talk

The specs of the Sony S1 tablet are impressive. It's been given a 9.4-inch display, has a 1GHz dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 chip inside and has a lip on the back for easier holding when you are using the tablet in situ.

The video that has been released was originally posted on Notebook Italia and shows the layout of the PlaySation Suite and some of the content you will find when the service launches with the S1.

The Sony S1 UK release date has been reported as early September, which means we will get a Sony S1 hands on at IFA 2011.

Via Know Your Mobile