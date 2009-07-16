Toshiba announces new Satellite laptops for UK

Toshiba has announced that its new Satellite laptops will be available in the UK in late July, with the A500, U500, L500 and L550 all due to arrive on these shores.

Toshiba's popular Satellite series has been developed, we're told, to offer personal computing solutions to suit different consumer needs.

Those groups include everyone from the casual everyday user to those demanding entertainment and multimedia computers.

The latest Satellite ranges, announced back in June for Europe, are billed as energy efficient and include multi-touch control pads and individual styling.

Toshiba Satellite A500 and U500

The 16 inch 16:9 Toshiba Satellite A500 features a TruBrite display, and 1366x768 resolution screen – fitting for its role as a multimedia powerhouse.

All models feature Harmon Kardon stereo speakers, Super Multi Dual Layer DVD (no Blu-ray) and up to 500GB of HDD storage for its price of £599.

The U500 range boasts is lighter and smaller - weighing in at just over 2kg and featuring a 1,280x800 WXGA 13.3-inch screen, and is also available for around £599.

Toshiba Satellite L500 and L550

The cheaper L500 and L550 ranges are designed for "everyday, high-quality computing", with the former featuring a 15.6-inch 1366x768 screen and the L550 offering a larger 1,600x900 17.3-inch screen.

Both of the ranges will offer a choice of 'stylish designs' with the L500 coming with an RRP of £449 and the much larger L550 available for £699.

Toshiba Satellite A500 Specificiation:

•Intel Core2 Duo Processor P8700 (2.53GHz) / Intel Core2 Duo Processor T6500 (2.16GHz)

•Up to 2GB + 2GB RAM

•500GB HDD

•16.0" TFT WXGA TruBrite display

•ATI Mobility Radeon HD4650 Graphics (selected models)

•Intergrated Harman Kardon® stereo speakers

•Integrated WiFi 802.11a/g/n

•New A4 full size keyboard, Multi-Touch Control and backlight keyboard (selected models)

•Microsoft® Windows® Vista Home Premium

•Bluetooth (selected models)

•HD Widescreen Web Camera with Face Recognition

•Eco Utility tool with Eco Button

•DVD Super-Multi with slot loading DVD drive (selected models)

•3x USB2.0 Sleep & Charge, 5 in 1 Bridge Media slot, 1x USB Sleep & Charge/E-SATA combo, TV tuner (depending on configuration)

•2.94kg weight

•From £599 TPP

Toshiba Satellite U500 Specification:

•Intel Core 2 Duo Processor P7350 (2.00Ghz) / Intel Pentium Core Processor T4200 (2.00GHz) / Intel Core2 Duo Processor T6500 (2.16GHz)

•Up to 2GB+2GB RAM

•Up to 500GB HDD

•13.3" TFT WXGA TruBrite 1,280 x 800 display

•ATI Mobility Radeon HD4570 Graphics (selected models)

•Integrated WiFi 802.11 a/g/n / Integrated WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

•Microsoft® Windows® Vista Home Premium

•HD Widescreen Web Camera with Face Recognition

•Eco Utility tool with Eco Button

•DVD Super-Multi with slot loading DVD drive (selected models)

•2x USB2.0 Sleep & Charge, 1x USB Sleep & Charge/E-SATA combo, 1x HDMI, 5 in 1 Bridge Media slot

•From £599 TPP

Toshiba Satellite L550 Specification:

•Intel Core2 Duo Processor T6500 (2.16GHz)

•2GB+2GB RAM

•500GB HDD

•17.3" TFT WXGA TruBrite display

•ATI Mobility Radeon HD4570

•Integrated WiFi 802.11a/g/n

•New A4 Full Size Keyboard

•Microsoft® Windows® Vista Home Premium

•0.3MP Web Cam with Face Recognition

•2x USB 2.0 Sleep & Charge, 1x USB Sleep & Charge/E-SATA combo, 1x HDMI

•3.17kg

•£699 TPP

Toshiba Satellite L500 Specification:

•Intel Core2 Duo Processor T6500 (2.16GHz) / AMD Turion Dual Core RM-72 (2.10GHz) / Intel Pentium Processor T4200 (2.0GHz)

•Up to 2GB+2GB RAM

•Up to 320GB HDD

•15.6" TFT WXGA TruBrite display

•ATI Mobility Radeon HD4570 (selected models)

•Integrated WiFi 802.11a/g/n / Integrated WiFi 802.11 b/g/n / Integrated WiFi 802.11 b/g

•New A4 full size keyboard

•Microsoft® Windows® Vista Home Premium

•0.3 Web Cam with Face Recognition

•2x USB 2.0, 1x USB/E SATA combo, 1x HDMI, 4 in 1 card reader

•2.72 kg

•From £449 TPP