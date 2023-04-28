Microsoft is back on the offensive, signing yet another 10-year deal for cloud gaming

Microsoft has seemingly picked itself up pretty quickly after the momentous CMA decision that blocked its acquisition of Activision Blizzard moments before the deal was to be certified.

Following the decision of the UK government to block Microsoft’s attempted acquisition , the tech giant announced yet another 10-year deal with the cloud gaming platform Nware. Microsoft president Brad Smith made the agreement public via a short tweet (opens in new tab). “Our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud gaming services”, Smith said in his tweet.

These games include PC games built by Xbox on its platform and “Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes”; at least someone’s confident.

That’s an ominous cloud

Microsoft and European cloud gaming platform Nware have signed a 10-year agreement. Our statement here: pic.twitter.com/GWoSBg63P6April 28, 2023 See more

The fact that Microsoft is focusing yet again on its prospects of cloud gaming only days after the CMA blocked its attempt at acquiring Activision Blizzard (along with all its IPs) demonstrates just how significant the tech giant views cloud gaming to be.

Xbox Game Pass is clearly up there as one of the best gaming platform subscription services, but how good are we willing to let it get? Apparently, this is something the CMA thought of while striking down the would-be acquisition.

“The CMA has prevented Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision over concerns the deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come”, the UK government said in a press release (opens in new tab).

With this in mind, it's likely that having a subscription service with access to Xbox’s wide range of titles on top of Activision Blizzard juggernauts like Overwatch 2 , Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft would blow any competition out of the water.

Last ditch attempts

(Image credit: Microsoft)

On the funnier side of things, hearing that Microsoft has committed to yet another 10-year deal does make me smile. Despite the Nintendo Switch not having the capability to run the likes of Call of Duty, Microsoft signed a decade-long deal with Nintendo to bring the FPS series to its consoles.