Micron's next high-powered SSD could fit in your laptop

Micron has announced its latest 9400 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD set to deliver what the company claims is an industry leading 30.72TB of storage.

Available now, Micron says its 9400 solid state drive is “designed to manage the most demanding data center workloads”, and lends itself well to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other high-performance computing applications.

“Thanks to its industry-leading 30TB capacity and stunning performance with over 1 million IOPS in mixed workloads, the Micron 9400 SSD packs larger datasets into each server and accelerates machine learning training, which equips users to squeeze more out of their GPUs," noted VP for Micron, Alvaro Toledo.

IOPS per watt are reported to have seen an improvement of a significant 77%, while the 30TB SSD effectively doubles the capacity of Micron’s previous-generaion NVMe SSDs. This leads to a standard, two-rack-unit, 24-drive server equipped wholly with Micron’s 9400 SSDs providing a total storage space of 737TB.

Naturally, this development will see the potential for a significant decrease in footprint required in data centers compared with other like-for-like setups, helping to reduce the environmental impact of storing our data. Micron also promises that companies can reduce their maintenance costs as a result.

The Micron 9400 NVMe SSD is available today in 6.4TB, 7.68TB, 12.8TB, 15.36TB, 25.6TB, and 30.72TB sizes, and is prepared for U.3 sockets and U.2 backwards compatibility.

Despite its apparent availability, Micron has not shared any details on the price of its new release just yet.