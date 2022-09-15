Logitech's latest webcams might help you raise your remote work game

Audio player loading…

Further nurturing the remote work ecosystem, Logitech is launching two new mid-tier product lines to meet workers' needs: the Brio 500 webcams and the Zone Vibe wireless headphones.

The goal of these two product lines, according to Logitech (opens in new tab), is to offer “business-grade quality” equipment made out of recycled material at a relatively affordable price. For the webcams, interactivity is also a major factor as they all feature a Show Mode allowing users to tilt the camera around so they can include objects or sketches in their presentation. The headphones promise a comfortable fit and include noise-canceling microphones.

In total, there are five new devices: the Brio 500 webcam, Brio 505, Zone Vibe 100 headphones, Zone Vibe 125, and the Zone Vibe Wireless.

Brio 500 webcams

Starting with the webcams, they’re nearly identical to one another. However, the Brio 505 has a pair of noise-reducing beamforming mics inside. Beamforming (opens in new tab) refers to a type of microphone that is aimed in a specific direction to capture audio while excluding outside interference. It’s similar to a directional microphone but utilizes software instead of construction for its effect.

The webcams shoot video at a resolution of 1080p (1920x1080 pixels) at 30 FPS via a 4MP lens. You can increase the frames per second up to 60 FPS but that comes at the cost of the resolution as it’ll drop down to 720p (1280x720 pixels). Both devices feature Logitech’s RightLight 4 software (opens in new tab) to automatically optimize the lighting in shots so you look good in video calls even under “poor lighting conditions.” And that same software includes auto-framing, which helps the webcams keep subjects center framed. You will need to download the LogiTune (opens in new tab) app on your computer if you want to utilize both RightLight 4 and the Show Mode feature mentioned earlier.

Setup should be easy, too. All you have to do is place the webcam on the top of the monitor with a clasp and connect it to your computer via the 5 ft (1.5 meters) cable. Plus, both Brio 500 series cameras come with a privacy shutter that you can bring down by rotating the circular knob at the end.

The Brio 500 (opens in new tab) ($129.99) and 505 (opens in new tab) ($129) are currently available for sale on Logitech’s website and they come in Graphite, Off-white, and Rose Pink.

Zone Vibe headphones

For the Zone Vibe series, each pair of headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a range up to 100 ft (30 m) and a battery life that peaks at “20 hours of listening time and 18 hours of talk time”. A quick five-minute charge will give you an hour of battery life. Around the ear cups are a collection of buttons for controlling music, ending calls, adjusting the volume, and pairing to a computer via Bluetooth. And those noise-canceling mics mentioned earlier have the same beamforming technology as the Brio 505.

The differences between the three are small. The Zone Vibe 125 comes with a USB-A receiver that you can plug into a computer if you don’t want to use Bluetooth and its speakers are a little bit bigger than the Vibe 100 model (1.6 inches for the 125 and 1.57 inches for the 100). Only the Zone Vibe Wireless has Multipoint Bluetooth, allowing you to switch between devices seamlessly so you don’t miss important work calls.

Like the Brio 500 series, the Zone Vibe headphones are available now and come in Graphite, Off-white, and Rose Pink. The Vibe 100 (opens in new tab) will cost you $99.99, while both the Vibe 125 (opens in new tab) and Vibe Wireless (opens in new tab) have a $129.99 price tag.