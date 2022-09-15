Zoom is back up after a serious (but brief) outage

Users logging on around the world may have noticed that top video conferencing service Zoom suffered a significant outage today.

The company confirmed a "major outage" is affecting its Zoom Meetings platform, meaning users were unable to connect or start calls.

Fortunately the outage was fairly brief, with Zoom now back up to speed, but for a moment there, it did look like we might all escape our daily meetings. If you'd like to experience that brief thrill, all of our updates are below...