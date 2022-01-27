Live
RTX 3050 stock live blog - where to buy Nvidia's latest graphics card
Entry-level graphics card launches today for $249 / £239
By James Pickard published
Today is the launch date of the RTX 3050 - Nvidia's latest graphics card in 30 Series. As the cheapest in the range with an RRP of $249 / £239, it's expected to be a popular pick for those who are looking for a budget-friendly entry-level card that supports some of the latest DLSS and RTX tech for 1080p and 1440p gaming.
Will that be the case, though, considering the massively inflated prices we've seen during graphics card launches over the last couple of years? And will it be a near-impossible task to find one of these cards in stock during the initial release window - let alone one for the recommended price? Early suggestions are that it will be easier to buy, but we'll only find out if that proves to be true very soon with sales expected to go live later today.
Nevertheless, no matter how fruitless the task may seem, we'll be here throughout the day in an attempt to bring you all the latest RTX 3050 stock updates. We've got a close eye on all the major and specialist retailers that we expect will have stock of Nvidia's latest graphics card - and will let you know as soon as we spot any available to buy. While none of the retailers below has confirmed it has launch day stock, you can also check them out for yourself.
RTX 3050 stock (US)
RTX 3050 stock (UK)
A very warm welcome to our RTX 3050 stock live blog
Some may say I'm a fool. Some may say I'm wasting my time. But I refuse to listen. The RTX 3050 launches today and I'm going to make sure that at least one person is able to buy it.
Yes, if you've been here before with any previous Nvidia RTX 30 Series launch you know that actually buying a graphics card is nowhere near as guaranteed as you would like. Whether it's websites crashing, bots scalping or stock vanishing, we've all seen the complete mess that is trying to buy a new tech product in the last couple of years. Will this time be any different?
I hope so as that's why this live blog exists: to help you find RTX 3050 stock. We know the new entry-level graphics card is due to be released at some point today. And while we don't have a specific time to stick to, we can assume from previous launches that it should be available to buy any time from now. Rumours have suggested between 6am - 9am ET (that's 11am - 2pm GMT) so we're on alert from here on out.
Join me, then, on this potentially fruitless but no doubt fun adventure and hopefully you'll come away with an RTX 3050 at a reasonable price.
