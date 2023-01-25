Teams down: video conferencing offline for many following major Microsoft 365 outage

Refresh

Another update (opens in new tab) from Microsoft, which says it's identified the cause of the issue now. "We’ve isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact. We’ll provide more information once we have additional information."

It adds that some users will still be unable to access services such as Teams and Outlook, but that it is working on a fix.

For anyone still being affected by this issue, there could be good news soon. Although there's been no official confirmation, the Microsoft 365 service status page (opens in new tab) is showing no issues any more, with the cheery note that "everything is up and running". Outage reports are also falling on DownDetector following a massive spike earlier today - but until we've had an official tweet from Microsoft, it might not be worth getting carried away just yet....

As that tweet mentioned, users can see more information on the official Microsoft 365 "Service Health Status" page. It doesn't make for particularly good reading right now though... "Users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services," the alert reads, noting that the following services are affected: Microsoft Teams

Exchange Online

Outlook

SharePoint Online

OneDrive for Business

Microsoft Graph "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," it adds, noting any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services.

The good news is that Microsoft does appear to have noted the problem, so a fix may not be too far off. "We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273," the Microsoft 365 Status twitter account said (opens in new tab).