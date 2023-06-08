Live
Adobe Summit 2023 live: all the news and announcements from Day One
Adobe Summit 2023 is a go
Welcome to our live coverage of Adobe Summit 2023. For the next two days (June 8 - 9), we’re on the floor at ExCel London to see what’s new from Adobe.
CEO Shantanu Narayen will be kicking things off in the opening keynote, He’ll be joined by other Adobe execs and industry leaders to reveal the latest work from the company, and its impact. Expect plenty of focus on productivity, personalization, creativity, and, of course, AI.
Day One is about to start - and we'll be here to provide all the updates as they happen.
This is London calling. We’ve arrived at the Excel for Adobe Summit 2023. It’s warm, it’s bright, and we’re already two coffees in - so it should be a great day.
Centered around creating modern digital experiences, Adobe Summit is a must for anyone in marketing, eCommerce, CX, data analytics, and more. And we’ll be here bringing you all the latest news and updates as they happen. We’re expecting to see announcements across a range of products, including Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express.
The morning begins with Adobe boss Shantanu Narayen taking to the stage for the opening keynote. He’ll be joined by President of Digital Experience Business Anil Chakravarthy, President of Digital Media David Wadhwani, and business leaders from other organizations.
Not long to go now.
The lights dim, the music cranks up. It's about to start....
President of Digital Experience Business Anil Chakravarthy hits the stage to welcome everyone.
First mention of generative AI - and we're only three minutes in. Expect many, many more...
"Digital markets and digital products are converging," says Chakravarthy. And it's up to businesses to connect and personalize experiences.
He calls it "experience-led growth".
