Indians acquire 100 patents for 6G technology

On March 16, Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT and Telecom Minister of India, awarded Indian scientists, engineers, academicians, and technicians with 100 patents in 6G technology at the Bharat startup summit organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce. According to her remarks at the event, India is making significant strides with 5G technology; its rapid rollout of new networks around the world sets it apart.

Vaishnaw noted that electronics is a complex field, "Electronics is very complex, but despite the complexity, our scientists, engineers, and academicians have together acquired 100 patents in 6G."

The Minister further noted that 5G network coverage has far exceeded its goal of 200 cities by March 31, 2023, with coverage now spanning 397 towns.

World's most significant economy (to be)

He noted that India had grown to $3.5 trillion and could become the world's most significant economy if it transformed its infrastructure, business practices, and governance practices.

"When a country or economy has to reach this level, then thousands of systems are required to be changed. Governance systems, logistics systems, banking systems, and change in the own business method. This is the time when everyone should get on to this transformation journey. If we are able to do this transformation, then there is no power that can stop India from becoming a USD 30 trillion economy," Vaishnaw said, noting that India could become a $30 trillion economy if it is able to transform itself.

The minister also revealed that 99 percent of mobile phones manufactured in India were imported ten years prior.

"I remember when we used to sit in on any discussion 10 years ago. It was said mobile penetration is good. People are using it, but it cannot be made. Congress thought the process was like this. Now, a big change has come that we can make it," Vaishnaw said.

He noted that India has already begun exporting telecom products to America.

"Export of radio equipment has started from India in the last 7-8 months and that too to America," Vaishnaw said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted exploring businesses around the ocean economy.

"A whole lot of wealth is lying there-minerals, metals, living, non-living resources. You will become a world exporter of fisheries and fish food," he said.

