HERE Technologies launches navigation as a service tool for even smarter driving

As part of its CES 2020 offerings, HERE Technologies has announced a new one-stop solution for automakers to enable full-featured and always fresh navigation experiences in their vehicles called HERE Navigation On Demand.

The company's new navigation as a service product combines the benefits of embedded navigation with the experience and familiarity of a mobile navigation solution.

HERE Technologies' fully integrated solution works off the shelf and and offers easy and cost-effective deployment in connected embedded systems as well as on mobile. Automakers can also leverage an out-of-the-box framework to sell connected services on-demand generate new sources of recurring revenue.

CEO of HERE Technologies, Edzard Overbeek provided further insight on HERE Navigation On Demand in a press release, saying:

“HERE Navigation On Demand is the reinvention of in-car navigation for the era of the connected vehicle. Our solution gives automakers the agility and flexibility they need to deliver the most competitive navigation experiences on the market. Moreover, it provides them the freedom to create their own business models that support their unique strategies.”

Navigation as a service

HERE Navigation On Demand is a one-stop solution for automakers as it allows them to easily configure and deploy navigation experiences for different in-vehicle infotainment platforms, vehicle lines or trim levels. All of the required components are also fully integrated including a configurable HMI and the solution can be ported to other popular operating systems.

To create its navigation as a service product, HERE Technologies leveraged its experience in over the air software technology to enable updates of maps, data and software when a car is in the distribution chain or in-market. Additionally, data transmissions between car and cloud are fully secure to enhance driver and passenger safety and privacy.

By using the environment provided by the HERE Open Location Platform and a corresponding SDK, automakers and 3rd parties can create additional functionality for HERE Navigation On Demand based on their own or third party data.

HERE Navigation On Demand enables all of the benefits of HERE automotive grade maps and navigation including the ability to feed automotive-grade map and dynamic road data to the vehicle's ADAS and automated driving control units.

HERE Technologies also worked with Amazon to integrate its virtual assistant Alexa into the HERE Navigation On Demand experiences.