Google is bringing continuous scrolling to desktop search

Google has introduced "continuous scrolling" for the desktop version of its search results for some users.

This means that when users reach the bottom of a search results page, they will now be able to see the equivalent of up to six pages of results before they get presented with a "More" button.

The move follows Google's introduction of the feature for mobile versions of its search engine in October 2022, though search results were capped at four pages for these versions.

Why the move?

This brings Google's search offering more in line with what's on offer from many popular social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook for example, which let users scroll down continuously for a long time before asking them to load up a new page.

Adding some context to the update, Google has said in a previous blog (opens in new tab) that "most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results".

Google did not mention when the feature is set to be rolled out internationally.

This is unlikely to be the last time we see significant search engine updates from Google in the near future.

The search giant recently set out ambitious plans to overhaul the formatting of its search engine. Talking to the press including TechRadar Pro at its Google Search On event, Google’s VP of Engineering, Rajan Patel outlined plans that would see video and picture results integrated more closely into search results.

The exec said the plans will help “organize results to better reflect the way people explore topics".