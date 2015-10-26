Sega: Sorry we named one of our characters 'Boob'

Anyone who's recently played Sonic Runners on iOS or Android might have noticed things have been getting a little more PG than usual. The 'Halloween Special Stage' has been infiltrated by a rogue typo that incorrectly changes the name of character 'Boo' as 'Boob'.

To the none of you that have been offended by this, Sega has issued an apology. Comic Book notes which that the "The Sonic Runners team apologies for any inconvenience caused" and confirms that a fix is on its way.

Well thank goodness. Now quit stifling your childish giggles and get on with your lives.