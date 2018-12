The Nintendo Wii is outselling the PS3 4-to-1 in Japan

Gamers are still snapping up Nintendo's Wii in extraordinary numbers, or so the latest sales figures for July in Japan show.

Nintendo shifted 396,752 Wiis in the five weeks to 29 July 29, compared to 91,987 for the Sony PlayStation 3 , says Reuters .

Microsoft's Xbox 360 came in an exceedingly distant third with only 17,970 consoles sold.

The numbers come from Japanese games mag publisher Enterbrain .