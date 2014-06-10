A new Doom is coming, but you'll have to wait till QuakeCon

A new Doom is coming, but you won't see it at E3 2014.

A smoky, creaky and gooey teaser appeared on the Bethesda Softworks YouTube channel earlier today. In it monsters lumber about, teeth are gnarled, and whoever opened the door should be the first one destroyed.

Gripping graphics aside, the trailer delivers the message that the new Doom's reveal is coming at QuakeCon 2014, going down in Texas July 17 - July 20.

The event, spearheaded by Doom maker iD Software, seems like the perfect place to unveil the next installment of a game that's been around for over two decades.

Check out the teaser below: