Escape From Tarkov's latest update fixes a long-standing bug

A technical update for Escape From Tarkov has fixed several long-standing technical issues in the game. While these technical updates are light on content, they often work on the underlying systems that underpin the game.

You can see the patch notes for the update here.

The headline feature for long-term players will be the full rework of flashlights. Weapon mounted torches will no longer shine through walls and other obstacles, flashlights will no longer flicker while they're turned off on your back - something that has got many unaware players killed - and the brightness and beam range of flashlights has been "fixed." It's unaware what fixing means in this case, but there's a possibility some torches could now shine like the sun.

There's also been a huge rework for the sound on Lighthouse and Interchange, with additional fixes to the soundscapes of Reserve and The Lab. The path has also come out with a change to the headset system, lowering the volume level for all of the headset but amplifying high frequencies, which will apparently make the sound more realistic. The most notable part is that some headsets will now give an advantage by increasing the radius at which players wearing them can hear footsteps and voices.

Bots can no longer turn instantly while prone, but they'll also speak less in combat and while unaware.

Elsewhere, players will no longer gain experience for looting or killing players in the same group. Dogtags of players within your group will no longer be considered as found in raid and will sell for just a single rouble, too.

This is the first step on the roadmap announced by developer BattleState Games. According to this roadmap, which you can find here on Facebook, the next step is a transistion to Unity 2021, an upgraded version of the current game engine which powers the game. After this, we'll see another technical update before 14.0 adds an expansion for the Streets of Tarkov map, several new weapons and vaulting.