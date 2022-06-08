Elementor’s latest acquisition suggests WordPress users are in for a treat

Audio player loading…

WordPress website owners could soon benefit from a whole new range of hosting tools following a significant acquisition by Elementor .

Following the launch of its Elementor Cloud Website solution earlier in 2022, the website builder provider for WordPress has now acquired static and Jamstack hosting solution, Strattic.

The pair plan to render technology to expand web hosting capabilities and focus on producing solutions to challenges faced by WordPress users. Although the terms of the deal have not been officially disclosed, Elementor did reveal to TechRadar Pro that the acquisition has been in the works for the last two years.

Yoni Luksenberg, CEO of Elementor and Miriam Schwab, CEO of Strattic (Image credit: Elementor)

Headless WordPress solutions

The acquisition follows the recent launch of Elementor’s cloud offering, which included a drag-and-drop builder and WordPress hosting in a unified service.

“Strattic’s technology, reputation, talent and established market position as the leader of static hosting technology in the WordPress space will allow us to offer the benefits of static hosting to our entire user base, while also providing a platform for hosting high performance large-scale websites - all in a single offering. This acquisition means our creators’ websites will always scale for traffic and perform under load, with no need to provision servers ahead of a big campaign,” said Yoni Luksenberg, CEO of Elementor.

Luksenberg also told TechRadar Pro that Strattic will function as a unit within Elementor as the companies merge resources together.

Strattic’s approach to hosting converts WordPress sites to a static and headless Jamstack (standard architecture for the web) comprised of HTML , CSS and JS files, delivered through global CDN .

“We are excited to be joining the Elementor family where we can continue to solve the biggest challenges facing WordPress users, while helping support WordPress’ continued position as the CMS of choice for years to come. As a global leader in website building for WordPress, there could be no better partner than Elementor,” added Miriam Schwab, CEO of Strattic.

Schwab co-founded Strattic four years ago with the goal of helping WordPress users make the most of WordPress, however, after the acquisition is finalized, her title will change to Head of Strattic.