Could 2019 be the year AI and automation become mainstream?

If you agree with the position that artificial intelligence (AI) is the next step in the evolution of robotic process automation (RPA), you could argue that businesses are already adopting some forms of AI. For example, research from Deloitte suggests that 53 per cent of businesses already support their human employees with some sort of robotic process automation (RPA). This number is also expected to increase to 72 per cent by 2020.

As organisations develop a better understanding of the potential of RPA to transform business processes and employee experiences, adoption will increase and organisations will even begin to consider RPA for more complex scenarios than they do at the moment. We are only at the early adoption stage and many organisations are still waiting to see the impact it has before they invest.

Looking forward, those businesses that take a wider view of automation will make a breakthrough when it comes to adoption. By using a capability that goes beyond ‘unattended’ RPA and out into the wider operations, the opportunity to expand is exponentially increased. By having ‘human augmentation’ as part of the capability, it is possible to target wider areas of an organisation that would benefit from the technology, rather than being confined to a few back-office processes.