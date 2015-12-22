Delayed Microsoft Surface Hub just got more expensive

Microsoft announced that the Surface Hub video conferencing will cost more after an even further delayed launch.

Officials told ZDNet in an email that the Surface Hub's price will increase by as much as $2,000 (£1,349, AU$2,766), and that the release has been pushed back from January 2016 to a vague first quarter shipping date. The smaller 55-inch Surface Hub will now cost $8,999 (£6,074, AU$12,450), up from $6,999 (£4,724, AU$9,683), and the larger 84-inch model will cost $21,999 (£14,850, AU$30,435), up from $19,999 (£13,491, AU$27,666).

Microsoft did not give any reason for the price increase. The email states that Microsoft is "finalizing our manufacturing plan with a view towards delivering the best product experience." After evaluating the market, a spokesperson added, "we believe these are the right prices to drive the business and the category forward."

Multiple delays

The price increase, however, won't affect existing pre-orders. Microsoft said that customers who pre-ordered the Surface Hub at its original price will be able to keep that pricing.

The Surface Hub was one of the more surprising products Microsoft announced earlier this year at a Windows event. Microsoft initially quoted a shipping date of September 1 for its innovative conference room computer, but later adjusted the release to January 1, 2016. Now, the company is giving a more broad first quarter availability timeframe.

The Surface Hub is an integrated conference room PC that allows users to host video conference with Skype for Business, while using the display to also view, share and collaborate on OneNote and Office apps. The Windows 10-powered device can also run Windows Store apps.