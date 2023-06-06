Cisco wants to give your office meeting room a major upgrade

Cisco Webex has unveiled new video conferencing hardware aimed at taking your in-person office meetings to a new level.

As companies continue to try and entice employees back to the office, having the right equipment to allow work such as team meetings in place is vital - as is making sure it offers a smooth user experience and some useful features.

Revealed at Cisco Live 2023, the new Room Bar Pro looks to specifically target medium-sized meeting spaces catering for 5-10 participants, as companies look to encourage efficient gatherings.

Cisco Room Bar Pro

An effective upgrade to the previous Cisco Room Bar and Room Kit EQ, which target smaller and larger spaces respectively, the Room Bar Pro offers a processing power boost, along with more connections, more memory, and a powerful dual camera set-up along with a touch screen interface, all running off Cisco's RoomOS platform, which is able to track participants and change viewpoints to ensure all participants get the best video experience.

The company added that the Room Bar Pro is easy to deploy, and thanks to its spirit of partnership, is fully certified to support a native Microsoft Teams Rooms experience, giving users boosted Cisco audio and video capabilities.

Elsewhere, a new device management system as part of Cisco Control Hub will let admins and IT teams monitor and manage their workspaces. Users can get a quick overview of both Cisco and third-party devices, letting them spot issues quickly, as well as allowing those companies welcoming employees back into the office spot which kit or meeting rooms aren't being used.

There's also a new Carbon Emissions Insight feature which gives real-time insight into the devices draining your building's power.