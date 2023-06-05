Live
Cisco Live 2023 live: All the news and announcements
All the news and announcements from Cisco Live 2023
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Cisco Live 2023.
We're here in Las Vegas to hear exactly what the tech giant has to reveal this year. Given Cisco's influence in areas across everything from networking to security, we're expecting a packed few days of keynotes and announcements.
Kicking things off is a keynote from CEO Chuck Robbins, who will be joined by a host of guests and Cisco executives to run us through all the latest news and more.
Join us tomorrow at 8.30am PST/ 4.30pm BST for all the latest news and updates.
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.