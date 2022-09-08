Bluehost commerce solutions lets your SMB build a WordPress online store

Audio player loading…

Popular WordPress hosting (opens in new tab) provider Bluehost (opens in new tab) has launched a set of new ecommerce solutions to simplify the process of launching an online store.

The company has combined WordPress, WooCommerce (opens in new tab) and YITH plugins in its new solution, the Bluehost Online Store, which provides small businesses a curated WordPress website builder (opens in new tab) experience with ecommerce capabilities.

With no coding experience needed, the Bluehost Online Store lets users accept payments, sell across popular marketplaces, schedule calendar appointments, ship new customer orders, print labels, and has features such as gift cards, wish lists, customer account pages, and more.

Bluehost Online Store

The new commerce solutions come with an onboarding experience that walk users through the set-up process for commonly needed ecommerce platform (opens in new tab) features such as payment gateways (opens in new tab), tax information, shipping and managing product inventory.

Following Bluehost’s parent company Newfold’s acquisition of Yoast (opens in new tab) in August 2021, the solution will also leverage Yoast’s SEO capabilities.

“We have so many customers around the world with unique needs and different levels of expertise building online stores,” said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, the parent company of Bluehost and YITH.

“With the launch of Bluehost's new commerce solutions, our team is addressing the needs of small businesses looking for the flexibility and power of WordPress but want the experience of coming online and selling to be simple. The curated experience we are providing strikes the perfect balance of security, reliability, and functionality by taking the power of WordPress and putting it into the hands of users in a way that feels intuitive and native for each of our customers seeking to grow their businesses.”

Both of Bluehost's commerce solutions come with WooCommerce and YITH plugins, one of the largest sellers and developers of WooCommerce Plugins for WordPress.

Alongside the new solutions, Bluehost launched a new ecommerce block WordPress theme called "Wonder" that comes with six different style variations.