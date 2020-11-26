Black Friday PSVR deal: save 38% on this PlayStation VR headset at Walmart

Looking for a great discount on a PSVR headset? Then you've landed on the right page. Walmart has slashed 38% off this PSVR headset as part of its Black Friday PS4 deals – meaning you save over $100 on its usual price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best PSVR deals in your region)

Typically we would suggest holding out for a PSVR bundle deal, as these tend to pack more in for your dollar, but unfortunately PSVR bundle stock seems to be dried up at most retailers. While last year we saw loads of PSVR deals on Black Friday, there's very few this year.

While we may see more Black Friday PSVR deals in the coming days, for those who don't want to take the risk, we suggest checking out Walmart's headset discount.

PlayStation VR Headset: $319 $199 at Walmart

Pick up a PSVR headset at a serious discount with this Black Friday Walmart deal. The PlayStation VR headset requires a PS4 PlayStation Camera, though the PlayStation Move controllers are options. Note that there isn't a new PSVR headset for the PS5, so if you want to use it on the new console, you'll need a PlayStation Camera Adapter, which you can request here. View Deal

Not in the US? These are the best PSVR deals in your region:

