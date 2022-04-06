Become the Master Chef with the official Halo cookbook

Audio player loading…

Get your apron on, Spartan – we’re tackling our most dangerous mission yet. More treacherous than The Flood or Banished, 343 Industries is pitting players against their... stomachs. Halo: The Official Cookbook from Insight Editions arrives this August, and it should let fans of Master Chief cook up a storm in the kitchen.

Launching on August 13, 343 shared the announcement on Twitter, saying: "Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry,” giving us our first look at the cookbook’s cover art.



The Halo cookbook's official description promises that we’ll learn to make “awesome appetizers, sumptuous snacks, decadent desserts, and main dishes to fuel even the hungriest of Spartans on the longest of missions.”

Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August.

Featuring over 70 different Halo-based recipes, these range from “portable snacks you can take with you in the Warthog” to “decadent spreads to feed the entire squadron.” Described as being “perfect for cooks of every skill level,” 343 says this Halo cookbook will provide “the intel you need to complete your culinary mission.”

Authored by Victoria Rosenthal, she’s no stranger to these unusual adaptations, having previously released cookbooks for Final Fantasy XIV (opens in new tab), Street Fighter (opens in new tab), Fallout (opens in new tab), and Destiny (opens in new tab). It doesn’t stop there, either, as her website Pixelated Provisions covers even more games you can access for free, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Bugsnax, Dark Souls 3, and plenty more.

Cooking isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Halo, though it’s not the first time the series has dabbled in the culinary world. Back in February, Halo voice actor Steve Downes shared his own recipe for ‘Master Chief Chili’ on Twitter. It sounds perfect for a night in watching the Halo TV series, or if you need a food break after losing your fifth consecutive match on Halo Infinite, we’re not judging.

Halo: The Official Cookbook costs $13.99 for Kindle readers, and a hardcover copy is listed at $39.99, and you can pre-order it now on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Finish the (food) fight

An official Halo cookbook isn't actually the biggest culinary surprise we've seen from the franchise. Pringles recently released a new MOA Burger flavor, which is based on the flightless bird indigenous to the planet Reach.

The only place in the galaxy you'll find limited-edition #Pringles Moa Burger is at @Walmart.

The Halo franchise has also become synonymous with Mountain Dew and Doritos over the years, as well as Monster Energy. However, Halo has never featured any real-life food in-game, unlike Death Stranding which let Sam Bridges chug a few Monster Energy cans before heading out on his deliveries.