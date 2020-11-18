AWS wants to secure virtual networks with new firewall tool

Amazon has announced the general availability of AWS Network Firewall, a new security service for customers running virtual networks on AWS. The service promises a high availability, managed network firewall for virtual private clouds.

The firewall delivers comprehensive protection for AWS networks, allowing customers to easily deploy and manage intrusion prevention and detection, web filtering and URL filtering.

It is also possible to create customized rules to prevent virtual clouds from accessing unauthorized domains and identify malicious activity.

New rules

Although AWS did already offer some firewall security solutions, Schmidt noted the role that customer feedback had played in the creation of AWS Network Firewall. The new solution is a more holistic offering, integrating with AWS Firewall Manager to enable users to create security rules and apply them across all their virtual private clouds and accounts via the AWS Firewall Manager Console and API.

A new AWS Network Firewall can be created in the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface, and AWS SDKs for creating and managing firewalls. Specific behavior can then be applied to the new firewall. Alternatively, rules can be imported from the AWS Partner Network.

AWS Network Firewall is available now in the US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), and Europe (Ireland) Regions and is priced depending on hours deployed and gigabytes of data processed.

“When we talk to customers about what they want in a cloud network firewall they tell us that they want network protections that work with their existing security systems and without the headache of managing the underlying infrastructure,” said Steve Schmidt, Chief Information Security Officer at AWS.

“AWS Network Firewall provides scalable network protections that allow customers to deploy highly customizable rules for their entire AWS infrastructure, and integrates with many of the APN partner services that customers already use. Best of all, there’s no need to configure or maintain additional infrastructure.”