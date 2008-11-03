Focus The Complete Learner Driver Kit review

You get a lot for your money with this generous package

Passing your driving test these days involves more tests than ever, so it pays to study as much as you can before the big day.

A full copy of Highway Code is included in this package, along with a 152-page workbook of test questions for practising your Theory test.

Handy software tools are also included for both the Hazard Perception and Theory tests, and all questions can be transferred to your MP3 player for working on the move.

A driving test simulator is also included, but is more of a gimmick than a replacement for real time behind the wheel. A ﬁnal touch is a driving licence application form and a set of L plates to get you up and running.

With such a wealth of material at an affordable price, this is a perfect package for anyone getting ready for a life on the road.