Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

Thursday morning is looking pretty quiet on the tech front, but we still have plenty to keep us interested and a few items that have us scratching our heads.

In the decidedly odd category, how about LG Philips’ news that it has created the world’s biggest circular LCD screen? The 1.4-inch diameter isn’t all that big, so could end up as the face of watches that can look like anything or as a sub-display in mobile phones perhaps.

LG also has a 6-inch elliptical LCD that it suggests might be a good fit for the instrument panel on a car dashboard.

XPS lives on

Next, remember we reported on Tuesday that Dell was dropping its XPS gaming machines? Well, apparently that was a load of hogwash – according to a blogger inside Dell, that is.

Said person, Anne Camden, retorted: "We are going to expand our focus on Alienware. We are going to invest like crazy in product development, design and engineering to propel Alienware as the premier gaming brand in the future." So there.

Googling all day long

Next, that marvelous time-hog Google Maps has hooked up with another productivity-killer in Wikipedia to offer the latter’s articles on the former’s pages.

Click the More… button on any Google Maps page and you’ll see a crop of icons pop up indicating there’s plenty more to read. Even this map of TechRadar’s hometown has lots to say for itself.

Finally, Wii Fit is no longer the only Wii game that brings the lower limbs into play. Atari has announced Family Trainer – a collection of arcade-style games that comes with its own floor controller.

Instead of just standing around on the Wii Fit Balance Board, Family Trainer users get a large mat on which to run, skate and plenty more. Should be a hoot – for about 5 minutes.

That’s it for now, but stay tuned to TechRadar for the rest of the day’s news as it breaks or grab a feed here - get it while it’s hot.