More than two out of five businesses see data loss

According to a new survey by data recovery business Kroll Ontrack, 42 per cent of businesses have experienced data loss from Microsoft's Exchange Server and SharePoint Server in the last year. And of those that lost data, 60 per cent said the financial impact of the data loss was £30,000 or greater.

The Kroll Ontrack 'Cost of Downtime Survey Report' survey found that 42 per cent of organisations reported experiencing at least one Exchange or SharePoint data loss in the past year, while a quarter of thse surveyed reported multiple data losses.

One in 20 never recovered from the loss

When asked how long it took to recover from their most recent Exchange and SharePoint data loss, 59 per cent of organisations reported losing at least half a day, 14 per cent lost multiple days and a staggering five per cent claimed they never recovered from the loss.

The cost of the data loss was £30,000 or more

Additionally the survey also looked at the cost to the business of the data loss and the subsequent time spent retrieving the data and found some grim news. Sixty per cent of respondents said the financial impact of their data loss was £30,000 or greater and three per cent experienced a loss of more than £615,000.

Robert Winter, chief engineer, Kroll Ontrack said. "A single data loss and recovery event can escalate very quickly and become extremely expensive to an organisation. However, there are tools that can granularly restore items, messages, attachments and even notes and contacts, eliminating the need for a backup recovery server. Tools that function in this capacity can save companies over 50 perc ent of restoration time when compared to using traditional methods."