There’s a fix in the works for a frustrating new Microsoft Office bug

A frustrating Microsoft Office bug which briefly flashes a pop-up window is annoying some users of the productivity suite, although the software giant already has a fix in the pipeline.

A recent Office update apparently caused the problem, which involves a background task that opens up a window on the screen briefly, on the hour, every hour.

While it doesn’t require any interaction and simply goes away by itself, the flashing window is still an annoyance many folks could well live without. Particularly if they’re trying to play a game, for example, or some other full-screen app, when the user could end up being turfed back to the desktop.

Obviously something like this shouldn’t be getting through to full release software, which is probably why Microsoft has already sent a patch through to cure the issue, now available to Office Insiders on the slow ring.

Here are the best 2-in-1 laptops

Quick fix for slow ring

As linked in a reply to a tweet from the MalwareTech blog, a Microsoft representative stated that: “This issue is fixed starting with build 16.0.8201.2025 which is now available as the latest update for those participating in the Office Insiders Slow program. It will be included in a future update for those not participating in Insiders.”

So, the good news is that the fix shouldn’t take long to arrive. Meantime, if you’re one of those users affected, there’s not a lot you can do right now, except wait patiently and endure the monotonous regularity of the pop-up for the time being.

At least it isn’t a critical bug in Office by any means, but as mentioned, it’s certainly something that shouldn’t have slipped through the net.

In other recent news, Microsoft discussed how it’s substantially improving the inking features in Office 365.

Via: Engadget