Windows 10 outpaces Windows 7, proves a satisfying upgrade for the majority

Windows 10 is a hit – at least with consumers over in the US, if a new survey from IDC is anything to go by.

Computerworld spotted the IDC poll (conducted by Survata back in September, taking in the opinions of 1,000 US adults who owned a PC), which showed that 30% of those questioned said they had Windows 10 on their machine.

That was actually more than the percentage running Windows 7, which was 28%, while Windows 8 was being used by 27% of respondents.

Naturally, 30% on Windows 10 seems a very high figure compared to estimates from bean counters like StatCounter and NetMarketShare, who have adoption of the OS at around the 10% mark (via web usage stats).

The reason for this is likely that Survata's poll was an online one, and early adopters were more likely to be keen and respond. (Windows 8 almost equalling Windows 7 is also a more than dubious point, obviously).

User satisfaction

Perhaps more importantly, however, the survey also explored user satisfaction levels, and over 60% of Windows 10 users said their impressions of the new OS were either favourable or very favourable.

Only around 10% said Windows 10 had made an unfavourable or very unfavourable impact on them. Early adopters or not, that's still an impressive statistic.

We recently heard from Microsoft that Windows 10 is now on over 200 million devices worldwide, and other stats provided by the US government show that the operating system is forging ahead with home users.