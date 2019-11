TotalFinder is Finder on steroids, so if you need more file management power, then give it a go

There have been many attempts over the years to expand on Finder, which some Mac users consider too basic or just too awkward to use when many windows are involved.

Cocoatech's Path Finder is the most famous example, offering tabs, dual-pane file-browsing and additional list sorting options; however, Path Finder is essentially a standalone application, and so if you use it you'll find yourself switching between it and Finder proper.