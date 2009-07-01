Trending

15 must-read tutorials for Photoshop users

By Applications  

Essential techniques to apply to your images

Photoshop is the creative industry's workhorse, used for everything from post-shoot touch ups to creating wild and wicked text effects.

There's plenty of Photoshop content across the web, but our friends over at Computer Arts have gathered together 40 of the most groundbreaking and requested Photoshop tutorials you'll find. Here we present the first 15.

1. Fake HDR effects

2. Flaming effects

3. Smoke effects

4. Comic style art

5. Torn paper style

6. Create a playing card

7. Create a water mark effect

8. Selecting and masking hair

9. Mist effects

10. Boost your photo basics

11. Fake tilt-shift photography

12. Pro retouching tips

13. Design a movie poster

14. Halftone treatments

15. Star gazing effects

