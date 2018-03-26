Securitas boosts security guard efficiency with rugged smartphones

When the 4G-powered Emergency Services Network (ESN) goes live, police forces, fire brigades and ambulance crews will have access to richer applications while retaining the same reliability of the existing ‘Airwave’ system.

And the benefits of adopting more powerful mobile devices are not limited to public sector safety. Securitas has started deploying Android-powered mobile computers to its security staff claiming it makes guards more productive and patrols more effective.

Zebra Technologies’ TC75 is now used by 23 branches of Securitas’s Netherlands division and since deployment, there has been a ten percent improvement in alarm response time.

Secured

The TC75 is a rugged mobile computer with a built-in barcode scanner. When used in conjunction with specialist software, guards can check in for duty, check instructions and optimise their patrol routes.

Meanwhile, senior staff are given increased visibility of guards’ locations, while Securitas can deliver more detailed reports with dates and scans of any incidents, along with comments and photos. If an alarm is raised, then the dispatch centre sends a priority SMS to patrols who can respond depending on their location.

“We needed a ruggedized, future-proof enterprise touch computer based on the Android operating system which could easily integrate into our Guard Reporting back office system,” explained Jeroen van Haastrecht, business development manager at Securitas. “Our patrol guards have reported they love using them. They are reliable, secure and as easy to use as smartphones, with excellent scanning and processing speeds, as well as a long battery life.”

Securitas is now recommending the entire group adopt the TC75 as its Android device of choice and the Belgian division is also adopting it.

In the UK, Samsung will deliver a new smartphone for frontline emergency services staff to use on the ESN, which is being built by EE, which won the £1 billion contract from the Home Office.

Rugged smartphones are favoured by industries dealing with hard environments, such as construction, logistics and the military, often boasting water and dust resistance, shock protection, and security features.