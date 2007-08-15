Skype temporarily out of service

The Skype software issue is expected to be resolved "within 12 to 24 hours"

Internet telephony company Skype is currently out of service for millions of users.

Millions of Skype users currently can't connect and authenticate their details to Skype due to a software problem on its network. Affected users have no access to their Skype voice, chat and voicemail services.

This afternoon a posting on the Skype forum said that the Skype engineering team had found a software issue. It is expected to be resolved "within 12 to 24 hours".

The original entry, which has since been removed, read: "Due to peer-to-peer network issues there are problems with Skype login. This issue is being investigated. We will give new updates when the issue has been resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience," Ars Technica reported.

Skype recommends that you leave the application open so that it can authenticate to the service once it returns to normal.