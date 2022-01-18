Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard, adding Call of Duty, Warcraft, and more to team Xbox

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for a fee of $68.7 billion, the company has announced.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer revealed the shock announcement that the creators of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft, Candy Crush, and more will all be joining team Xbox in the near future.

“As a team, we are on a mission to extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet,” writes Spencer. “We all know that gaming is the most vibrant and dynamic form of entertainment worldwide and we’ve experienced the power of social connection and friendship that gaming makes possible.”

“As we pursue that mission, it is incredibly exciting to announce that Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard.”

The announcement notes that Activision Blizzard will operate independently until the acquisition deal is complete, but then the business will report directly to Spencer, under his new title of CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

Less of a surprise is that Microsoft is planning to add as many franchises across Activision Blizzard to Xbox Game Pass as possible. The company has revealed that it has now surpassed 25 million subscribers.

Spencer also said that this acquisition will let Microsoft accelerate its plans for cloud gaming and stressed that the game’s existing communities will continue to be supported moving forward.

Analysis: a blockbuster deal, but one that isn’t as straightforward as it seems

Of course, the elephant in the room surrounding Microsoft's acquisition is the controversy that has plagued Activision Blizzard in recent months. The company is being sued by The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing following a two-year investigation into the company's alleged discrimination against female employees.



This unsavory situation clearly hasn't gone unnoticed by Microsoft, with Spencer writing in the acquisition announcement: "As a company, Microsoft is committed to our journey for inclusion in every aspect of gaming, among both employees and players.

"We deeply value individual studio cultures. We also believe that creative success and autonomy go hand-in-hand with treating every person with dignity and respect. We hold all teams, and all leaders, to this commitment. We’re looking forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to the great teams across Activision Blizzard."



There's no doubt, however, that Microsoft acquiring Activision will have a monumental impact on the rest of the video game industry. After purchasing ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, for $7.5 billion in March 2021, no one could have expected that Activision Blizzard would be next on Microsoft's shopping list - especially not for such an astronomical fee.

Considering that Call of Duty remains one of the most popular franchises today and generates an eye-watering amount of money, not to mention Activision Blizzard's other properties, clearly, Microsoft sees this acquisition as an investment worth making.

What does it mean for PS5?

One thing is for certain, even in these early stages of the deal: Xbox Game Pass will soon be home to more Activision Blizzard games in the future, with many likely to launch straight into the subscription service.

That means the next Call of Duty could potentially be free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, while PS5 owners will have to pay $70 / £70. It could also jeopardize any future exclusivity deals Sony had in terms of content, which has been the case for Call of Duty since PlayStation 4's release in 2013.





