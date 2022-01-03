CES 2022: All the news, launches and releases your business needs to know about

Refresh

As mentioned, we'll be covering all the top B2B and B2C news your business needs, but if you're after the latest gadgets and shiny tech, check out TechRadar's CES 2022 hub for all the hot news.

CES is typically a consumer-facing show, although this has changed somewhat over the past few years.

First things first - although CES 2022 is going ahead as an in-person event, it's certainly not the event we initially expected.

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has swept the globe, a number of key exhibitors and a number of keynote speakers have already dropped out, including the likes of Amazon, Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Microsoft and Google all cancelling their plans to have a physical presence at CES.

This has led the CTA, the organization that runs CES, to announce that it will be ending the trade show one day early, with the last day of the conference now set for January 7, 2022.

Covid-19 PCR tests were required of all attendees before they enter any of the venues, and a raft of digital events will also be taking place.