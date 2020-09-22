HostPapa continues US expansion with Canvas Host acquisition

The Canadian cloud service provider and green web hosting company HostPapa has acquired Canvas Host for an undisclosed sum.

Portland-based Canvas Host has been providing domain registration, email, web hosting, reseller hosting and dedicated servers for consumers, businesses and non-profits since the company was founded back in 1998.

According to HostPapa, the acquisition came as a natural step based on both companies' shared love of supporting small businesses and environmentalism.

Canvas Host acquisition

In a press release, founder and CEO of HostPapa Jamie Oplachuk thanked David and Angela Anderson for creating such a great company, saying:

"We are excited to welcome the Canvas Host customers to our HostPapa family. We would also like to extend our appreciation to David & Angela Anderson for building such a great company with passionate and loyal customers.”

As part of the acquisition, Canvas Host customers will get access to enhanced infrastructure along with a wide portfolio of fully featured cloud services powered by renewable green energy. In order to ensure a seamless transition, HostPapa will prioritize upgrading all newly acquired customers' infrastructure along with enhancing their current support coverage.

Canvas Host is the latest brand to be acquired by HostPapa as part of its expansion strategy and the company has acquired seven other web hosting brands in the past year including Lunarpages, PacificHost, Santa Barbara Hosting and others.