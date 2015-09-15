Honeywell launches Dolphin CT50 mobile computer

Honeywell has unveiled its Dolphin CT50 mobile computer, which is aimed at workers in transport and logistics, field service, direct store delivery, and warehouse environments.

Users have a choice of operating systems with both Windows Embedded 8.1 Handheld or Android 4.4 KitKat on offer.

Honeywell said that it provides a high degree of future-proofing protection with a seamless upgrade path to the Windows 10 and Android 6.0 Marshmallow platforms.

The Dolphin CT50 is the second launch in a series of mobile solutions built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor. The architecture is designed to give mobile workers the ability to collect and process huge quantities of data while using multiple applications quickly and reliably on their device, improving overall worker performance.

Omnichannel bar-code reading

The CT50 includes Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE connectivity to ensure access to business-critical applications and rich multimedia such as streaming video and video conferences whether in the office or connecting remotely from the road. It also comes with imaging hardware and decoding software for fast and accurate omnichannel bar-code reading.

To accompany the device, Honeywell is offering a full complement of accessories to support scan-intensive use cases such as a scan handle, docking systems and vehicle cradles for specialised activities such as mobile printing, payment acceptance and vehicle telemetry.

As an integral part of Honeywell’s Independent Software Vendor program, the Dolphin CT50 offers software partners an opportunity to develop applications on the next-generation platform for enterprise mobile solutions. The Dolphin CT50 started shipping in August 2015.

Image Credit: Carballo / Shutterstock