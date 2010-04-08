Gaming icon says future is console free

The creator of Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojima, believes that the future of gaming lies not in individual platforms but in networks that allow people to use the same software and have the same experience any time and anywhere.

Kojima is one of Japan's most iconic figures, and he believes that having separate consoles and platforms will become a thing of the past.

Read more: Tactical Master Gaming Headset

"In the near future, we'll have games that don't depend on any platform," Kojima said.

"Gamers should be able to take the experience with them in their living rooms, on the go, when they travel -- wherever they are and whenever they want to play."

Same experience

"It should be the same software and the same experience," he added.

Kojima is not the first to assert that gaming should be more akin to music and films in offering a product that anyone can play on a unified platform, in the same way that Blu-ray disc can be played on a player by one of many manufacturers.

Currently the likes of Microsoft's Xbox, the Nintendo Wii, Sony's PlayStation and the PC compete, with a game bought for one not working on the others, but Kojima's vision is that buying a game will give you that content to play when and where you want.

Via Reuters