Football Manager release date confirmed for November 2

Football Manager 2019 will be hitting stores on November 2, bringing with it the latest iteration of the hugely popular management sim.

Details of the new features in the game won't be revealed until September, but die-hard fans and first time, wannabe managers can pre-order Football Manager 2019 now - and save 10% in the process.

There will be three versions of the game available on November 2. The main Football Manager 2019 game will be available on PC and Mac, while Football Manager 2019 Touch (for PC, Mac, iOS and Android) and Football Manager 2019 Mobile (for iOS and Android) will also arrive alongside.

Start your season two weeks early

If you opt to pre-order your copy of Football Manager via a Sega approved digital retailer you'll score yourself access to the pre-release beta, allowing you to play the game in its almost-final form around two weeks ahead of the main release date.

As you wait eagerly in the dressing room for game time on November 2, why not check out the teasing trailer below to help you get pumped up for kick off?