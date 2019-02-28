Empowering marketing and creative teams with work management software

Coordinating an effective marketing campaign is a difficult task in and of itself but what happens when suggestions, requests and updates get lost in spreadsheets and emails? Well the process becomes even more difficult for marketing and creative teams who now have to waste valuable time and resources searching for the information they need to complete their project.
To help address this disconnect, the work management platform Asana has launched a new solution designed to make it easier for teams to manage their entire marketing and design process from start to finish. TechRadar Pro spoke with the company’s CMO Dave King to learn more about Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams as well as its upcoming plans.
- Eliminating work about work with team tools
- People, pace and the productivity puzzle
- Why immersive content is the future of content marketing
What are the challenges facing marketing and creative teams?
Forty-percent of UK employees spend most of their day in meetings, tracking down or organising information, or updating others on the status of work, as opposed to their actual work. It’s like having the busiest day, but feeling as though you haven’t accomplished anything. We call this ‘work about work’.
Nowhere do we see the challenge of work about work come into play more than with marketing and creative teams. In our always-on digital era, companies are asking their marketing and creative teams to create always-on campaigns. That means they need to create more content for more channels than ever before – without additional resources. As a result, today’s top marketing teams recognize that optimizing their process has an even more profound impact than optimizing their marketing channels.
While other departments and industries have centralized software tools to manage their process, marketing is still largely run on spreadsheets and in email. According to the Content Marketing Institute, more than one-quarter of marketing teams report persistent bottlenecks in campaign development. Given the cross-functional, highly collaborative nature of marketing campaigns, this is a universal pain point, particularly for global marketing teams.
How will this product enable marketers to perform better?
To address this challenge, today we’re launching Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams - an end-to-end solution for teams to manage their entire marketing and design process from start to finish. Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams serves as a single source of truth for companies to set marketing team objectives, coordinate global marketing campaigns and manage the entire creative production process from initial brief to final asset delivery.
In order to deliver always-on campaigns, marketing teams need to eliminate bottlenecks and busy work. With Portfolios, teams can see how work is progressing in real-time so people can quickly identify and remove bottlenecks. It also eliminates the need for wasteful status meetings.
Conversely, creatives often receive content creation requests in emails, spreadsheets or shockingly, even calendar appointments! Our new features and integrations streamline the entire creative process starting with Forms for creative requests and briefs and an Adobe Creative Cloud integration which allows designers to receive tasks and share assets. In addition, Proofing makes feedback visual and trackable and Approvals takes the ambiguity out of the approvals process. We’re also partnering with the tools creatives love most including Litmus, Slack and Dropbox to ensure that wherever the creative work is happening, Asana is there.
Which marketing teams will benefit from this update? Can you provide an example?
Sony Music’s catalogue division is responsible for keeping artists like Jimi Hendrix, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson & Beyoncé in heavy rotation with creative social media & email campaigns. Supporting over 1,000 artists with multiple campaigns happening simultaneously meant that creative & copy requests were frequently getting lost in never-ending email threads & “drive-by” conversations.
With Asana, all of their requests are centralized in one project that’s connected to the campaign team’s calendar so creative needs & due dates are clear. Not only are requests being completed on time, but now the team can accurately report on the status of all creative to stakeholders & leadership. By moving their team onto Asana, Sony Music’s catalogue division has been able to streamline their processes and reduce creative production time by 75%, saving an average of 60 hours per month.
How does this differentiate you from your competitors?
The sad reality is that beyond some some of the world's most iconic brands are still a lot of ugly spreadsheets, neverending email threads and laborious status updates. Teams have never had a solution for managing the entire process from marketing strategy to planning to production and execution. The launch of Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams delivers these highly cross-functional, collaborative teams a single source of truth guiding their work from creative brief to campaign launch.
What’s next, any further product updates? What excites you about Asana’s plans this year?
Last year was a breakout year for Asana. We achieved eight consecutive quarters of accelerating growth rate, passed $100 million in annual recurring revenue and closed our Series E funding round at a valuation of $1.5B. We now have over 60,000 paying organizations and millions of customers around the world who run on Asana everyday. To support this growth, we’re hiring across all of our global offices including our EMEA HQ in Dublin.
I’m very excited about our product roadmap this year, and Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams is just the beginning. Our customers are our number one source of inspiration and we’re constantly evolving the platform to meet their growing collaboration needs. In addition to bringing a first-ever, best-in-class tool to marketers everywhere, we’ll also be delivering Workload - an entirely new way to help teams balance their work later this year. It’s all part of our mission to give teams the clarity of plan, purpose and responsibility to focus on the work that matters most.
- We've also highlighted the best project management software