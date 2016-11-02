Don't want Windows 10 on your new PC? Time's running out

Microsoft is no longer selling any versions of its desktop operating systems to computer manufacturers except for Windows 10 – so if you want a PC which is pre-installed with Windows 7/8.1, you’ll have to move fast, and find some existing models on sale. Because there won’t be any new machines coming onto the market.

This has been coming a long time, in fact, it was a year ago when Microsoft announced that it would no longer be supplying Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 Professional to OEMs (computer makers) as of the end of October 2016, which rolled around on Monday.

(Note that Microsoft kept Windows 7 Pro available due to all the hatred aimed at Windows 8 – other versions of Windows 7 were actually curtailed way back in October 2014).

Pair your Windows PC with one of the best gaming keyboards

While stocks last

At any rate, as mentioned the upshot is that there will still be some remaining stock of PCs which have Windows 7 Professional or Windows 8.1 on sale right now, but as these are bought and disappear, so will your chance to purchase a machine which doesn’t run Windows 10.

That’s obviously worth bearing in mind for those opposed to Microsoft’s newest OS for whatever reason (for example, a common one is privacy concerns, with the Electronic Frontier Foundation claiming the software giant “blatantly disregarded” user choice and privacy).

Via: VentureBeat