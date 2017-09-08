Curvature Pen Tool coming to Photoshop

Anyone who's tried to make a complex selection in Photoshop, especially if there are sweeping curves involved, will know what a powerful tool the Pen Tool is.

It's a bit of a dark art to master though, no matter how much you use it, but it looks like Adobe is developing something more intuitive for its next Photoshop update.

Called the Curvature Pen Tool, Photoshop Product Manager Meredith Payne Stotzner has given us a sneak peek on how it'll work in the video below.

In essence, rather than having to manually drag out curves from anchor points, the Curvature Pen Tool creates these curves automatically. Once your path is complete, you can then easily adjust and tweak each element of the curve with some simple clicks of the mouse. Clever stuff.