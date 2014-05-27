Acronis upgrades its disk management tool with new features

Acronis has launched the 12th version of its Disk Director disk management and data manipulation software, said Nat Maple, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Consumer Business at Acronis. Acronis Disk Director 12 is designed to provide new features to help computer users organize their hard drives for superior performance and protection.

The new version of Disk Director will feature partition management that allows users to quickly reorganize their hard drives without losing data. Another new addition, the Acronis Recovery Expert is designed to allow users to repair the results of personal error, hardware or software failure, virus attack or a hack.

Disk Director is designed for "IT professionals" and "consumers with more advanced data protection needs, like web developers and professional photographers," Maple said. Although Maple did not have a timeframe in mind for updates to Disk Director 12 or a possible Disk Director 13 launch, he said Acronis is planning to expand Disk Director's functionality to support the constantly changing needs of today's IT professionals and to support new platforms, architectures and operating systems.

Pricing

Acronis Disk Director 12 will feature extended Windows support for all Windows versions, including Windows 8 and 8.1. Users will have access to Acronis support regardless of PC type. Acronis Disk Director 12 is currently available for an MSRP of $49.99; consumers with multiple devices can purchase a 3 licenses for $79.99.