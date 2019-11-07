Best microSD cards of 2019: flash memory for cameras, drones and more

Welcome to our pick for the best microSD cards in 2019. On this page, you'll find the best microSD cards that you can insert into your camera, smartphone or drone, and which will expand the storage capacity of those devices while also offering fast data transfer speeds.

When buying the best microSD card for your needs, one of the most important considerations is transfer rates. The best microSD cards will offer high speeds that are essential when moving large files to and from the card – as well as recording video in Ultra HD (4K) resolutions, as your device will be writing a lot of data.

And, obviously, you want to make sure you find a microSD card that has plenty of extra capacity for your devices, so you’re not always running out of space for your files.

These days, there are so many devices that use these little memory cards, from phones and cameras, to laptops and even the Nintendo Switch – so our list of the best SD cards money can buy can help make sure you’re getting the most out of all of your tech.

The best microSD cards of 2019 at a glance

1. Samsung Evo Plus microSD card

The best all-round microSD card

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Interface: microSD

Fast

Reliable

Pricey

Not the fastest

The best SD card you can buy is technically a microSD card, albeit one that can be used full-size when married to the proper hardware. Despite not being the most resilient SD card on the market, the Samsung Evo Plus’ 100 megabyte per second (MB/s) read and 90MB/s write speeds are impressive nonetheless. Not only that, but there is a wide variety of sizes to choose from too, so whether you need 32GB of storage or 128GB, rest assured you’re in good hands.

2. Samsung Pro+ microSD card

The best microSD card for video

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB | Interface: microSD

Robust

Great speeds

Pricey

If you do a lot of filming, especially in 4K, then you're going to want a reliable microSD card that can write large amounts of data fast, which is exactly what the Samsung Pro+ can do. It features a U3 rating and read/write speeds of 95MB/sec and 90MB/sec. The kind of speeds the Samsung Pro+ microSD card can handle will be largely wasted for day-to-day tasks, such as being installed in a smartphone, but for 4K video, this is a fantastic buy.

3. SanDisk Extreme Plus microSD card

A flagship microSD card

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB | Interface: microSD

Very fast speeds

Good at writing small files

Pricey

SanDisk claims this microSD card can read up to 95MB/s and write 90MB/s, and in tests it came pretty close to those speeds. This makes it a very fast card, and with smaller files it's even faster, which means this is a great card for action cams, drones or burst photography. Again, it's a bit on the pricey side, but if you don't mind spending a bit above the odds, you'll get a great microSD card for your needs.

4. Lexar 1000x microSD card

Great value for money

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB | Interface: microSD

Good price

Included USB 3.0 adaptor

Not the fastest

Inconsistent performance

The Lexar 1000x isn't the fastest microSD card here, but it has a lot going for it. For example, its read speeds are still some of the fastest around, and it's priced cheaper than many of its competitors. While it falls short with its write speeds, the difference won't be too noticeable for many people. It also comes with a microSD to USB 3.0 adapter, which makes it easy to transfer your files to a PC.

5. Samsung Evo Select microSD card

Another great all-round microSD card

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Interface: microSD

Great speeds

Decent price

Amazon exclusive

As you can probably tell from the number of entrants it has in our best microSD list, Samsung is excellent at producing fast, efficient and dependable microSD cards. The Samsung Evo Select is another great all-rounder that can happily sit in a digital camera, drone, phone or Nintendo Switch games console. While it doesn't necessarily excel in any one task, it is a strong performer that does the job well. Currently Samsung Evo Select microSD cards are only available from Amazon. While that makes hunting for a bargain a bit more tricky, it at least means you can buy with confidence from a reputable seller.

6. SanDisk Ultra microSD

A large capacity microSD card

Capacity: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 200GB, 256GB, 400GB | Interface: microSD

Decent speeds

Large capacitiy

Not brilliant for 4K recording

The SanDisk Ultra microSD is a brilliant microSD card for people who are looking for large capacities, with the latest version offering up to 400GB of storage space. That should give you plenty of room for storing high resolution images and video files. Write speeds are good, but they are not the fastest we've seen. If you shoot in 4K, that might be an issue, but for many people the slightly slower speeds are worth it for the amount of storage space you get.

7. Kingston microSD Action Camera

Ideal for Go Pros

Capacity: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB | Interface: microSD

Very robust

Good speeds

Not amazing if you're not using it in an action camera

If you're looking for a microSD card to put inside an action camera, like the Go Pro, then you want something that can record data quickly, while also being able to withstand drops, shocks and splashes. This is where the Kingston microSD Action Camera comes in - it's designed especially for action cameras. This means it has an incredibly robust design, as well as good read and write speeds. It's a bit overkill if you're just going to use it in a smartphone, so one of the other microSD cards in this list could be better suited to your needs.

8. Integral 512GB microSDXC Class 10 Memory Card

Another great large capacity microSD card

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB | Interface: microSD

Large capacity

Good speeds

Slow speeds for video

Many microSD cards are low capacity, which is fine if you just need an extra bit of space in your smartphone or tablet, but if you're taking lots of high resolution images, or you want to take advantage of modern smartphone's support for microSD cards up to 2TB in size, then the Integral 512GB microSDXC Class 10 Memory Card is definitely worth considering, offering a huge 512GB of storage space. Of course, you can also get versions with less space if you don't need as much, but for those of you who need to store large files, this is the microSD card for you.

How to choose your microSD memory card