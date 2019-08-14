A mysterious AMD Threadripper CPU may have appeared in leaked Geekbench result

We've been sitting, waiting for 3rd Generation Threadripper processors to appear, but we might have finally seen one of these HEDT Castle Lake processors appear in a leaked Geekbench result.

This leak was spotted by the folks over at TechPowerUp, and it references a mysterious 'Sharkstooth' processor. Now, previously we've heard these chips referenced as Castle Peak, but because this is a 32-core chip with a 3.6 GHz boost, it doesn't match any of the recently-announced Epyc processors. So, if this chip is actually a real thing, it would have to be Threadripper.

As for how this alleged Threadripper 3rd Generation processor performed in this leaked benchmark, it scored a whopping 94,772 points in the GeekBench multi-core test. For comparison's sake, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX scores 82,678 points, as noted by Tom's Hardware. That makes this mysterious AMD 'Sharkstooth' processor about 13% faster in a multi-threaded workload.

If these numbers are accurate, and this AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Gen processor is both real and this powerful, it could be a compelling option for any serious creatives out there looking for a little extra horsepower.

Still, we don't really have a clear picture of when we'll actually see AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation processors show up on the streets. However, we have seen some previous speculation that these HEDT (high-end desktop) processors would appear as soon as October 2019.

We're sure we'll see these Threadripper processors once AMD is ready to share the information. But, if these leaked benchmarks are any indication we could be getting some extremely powerful silicon in the near future.