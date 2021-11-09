Forza Horizon fastest car list: the best vehicle for every occasion

Forza Horizon 5 guides Forza Horizon 5 Auction House tips: how to bid, sell cars and make money Forza Horizon 5 credit tips: how to make money fast

Forza Horizon is back. It’s still gorgeous enough to hush a room of jaded racing gamers and this time it’s got us chasing storms and drifting around volcanoes. Forza Horizon 5 is a must for anyone with a bit of motor oil under their fingernails and if you want to hit the road at full pelt, then you’ve landed on the right page.

Forza Horizon 5’s fast car collection beckons with hypercars to get Tracy Chapman's lyrical juices flowing, angular lines from yesteryear and offbeat picks unseen elsewhere. One day, we all tell ourselves, we’ll own them all. But right at the start of the game, when credits really count, where can you find the most speed under the bonnet?

The answer is: right here. We’ve rounded up the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 for every occasion, so whether you want to take yourself offroad or pull some extreme PR stunts, there’s a vehicle here for you.

Apollo Intensa Emozione “Welcome Pack Edition”

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fastest at: speed-based PR stunts

With a nearly maxed-out performance rating right out of the gate, the intensa emozione felt by most welcome pack DLC will be one of profound smugness - laced with a drop of terror.

The German track toy arrived in Forza Horizon 4 as a seasonal reward and remains easy to drive at high speed in Forza Horizon 5 - reflected in that straight 10 handling rating.

Unlike other monstrous vehicles with this much power, its launch control is a dream, so you can get it up to 200+mph very easily from a standing start. Great for PR stunts like speed zones and speed traps that ask you to either generate a lot of speed in a short space, or maintain it through a series of corners.

Bugatti Chiron/Koeniggseg Jesko

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fastest at: speed traps

The Veryron’s furious-looking cousin once again asserts itself as a utility car for all speed-based challenges around the map.

Bugattis are never the lithest to drive in Forza - probably because of the hot tub in the back and the cooler full of Cristal - but set it in motion in a straight line and those speed traps are three-starred before you even see them. 300+mph is possible with the right tune.

Not cheap though, is it? Drop those 3 million credits on it once you have a well-rounded garage.

The only other car in the same league for top speed is Koeniggseg’s Jesko, which has reportedly hit 30mph with Don Joewon Song’s expert tuning flattering the numbers.

Ferrari 599XX Evolution

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fastest at: everything

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Forza Horizon 4’s most coveted vehicle. If you got this at the auction house for less than 20 million credits, you practically robbed them. And here it is going for just 2.6 million at the Autoshow.

It’s the downforce that sets this one apart from its peers. Not only can it trouble 300mph with a tune, it’s also still sticky on the road at those cartoonish speeds. You’ll win races, you’ll break hearts. You’ll probably download one of those gauche F1 liveries for it.

Hoonigan RS200 Evolution

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fastest at: offroad

Such a low-slung chassis shouldn’t work over deserts and mountains. But the RS200’s Hoonigan-tuned magic prevails and imbues it with incredible speed and manageability in the rough stuff.

Not only will it dominate offroad races for you, but it’ll also fly like a Ken Block-affiliated bird when you launch it off a danger sign. 3 stars? Formality with this in your garage.

Ford GT40 MKII

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fastest at: A-class online races

Keep it within the A category with your tune, and the classic GT40 will always be competitive online. Its marriage of raw engine power, predictable torque delivery and well-balanced chassis make it surprisingly easy to dangle through checkpoint gates at jaunty angles without losing your momentum.

Remember, though: not even Ford’s motorsport heritage can undo the time you lost in a hasty first corner tangle. First aim to race clean, then look for positions after the opening melee.

Jeep Trailcat

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fastest at: A-class offroad races

A well-tuned Hoonigan RS will eat this for breakfast in a straight line, but Jeep’s gaudy Trailcat can handle bumps better than nearly anything else without losing speed.

That’s especially handy in those ‘as the crow flies’ orienteering missions that offroad races sometimes set you on, while its forgiving handling is easy to course-correct if you’re heading somewhere noncompliant.

Rimac Concept Two

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fastest for: stealth

The silent killer. An all-electric powertrain gives the Concept Two formidable acceleration and it gives you very little feedback that you’re instantly doing 200 down a country road. The Chiron and the Jesko might be able to lick it for top speed with some tuning nous, but Rimac’s quiet riot is just too fun not to put on this list.

Appearing in Forza Horizon 4 as a seasonal reward, it’s now in the store for all to enjoy.

BMW Isetta 300 Export

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fastest at: drag racing

It’s nearly impossible to look at this without thinking of that very tall chap in The Simpsons driving the largest ve-hicle he could afford, but the Isetta’s appeal doesn’t stop there.

Such a preposterously short wheelbase and an overall weight lighter than a spider’s burp gives it both amazing stunt potential and serious drag racing prowess. Turn up with it tuned for straight-line speed and embarrass some hypercar owners.