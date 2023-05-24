Overwatch 2 Symmetra guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay

In Overwatch 2, Symmetra is one of the more unique heroes on the roster. However, her unique abilities are what make this hero so hard to master in comparison to other, more generic characters.

Symmetra’s ability set mirrors the likes of Zarya in her energy beam and Torbjorn in the way she uses turrets, but other than this, there isn’t much else to tie this scientist to the rest of the roster. For this reason, many players using this DPS hero seem to think that Blizzard underutilised the character with Overwatch 2, not highlighting Symmetra’s contributions to team fights and objectives properly.

Want to know more about the unique scientist? Read on for our full guide on Symmetra’s abilities and gameplay.

Overwatch 2 Symmetra guide

Overwatch 2 Symmetra: story and background

In Overwatch 2, Symmetra is part of the morally ambiguous megacorporation known as the Vishkar Corporation based in Southern India. Following the omnic crisis, this company created new self-sustaining cities to rehouse the nation’s displaced citizens.

The profound scientist studied the light-bending architecture at school alongside the support hero Lifeweaver and eventually puts this into practice weaving new constructs in the motions of the traditional dance of her homeland.

As Symmetra rose in prominence, Vishkar sent her on missions overseas to uphold its corporate interests and expand its influence. One such mission took her to Lucio’s hometown in Rio after negotiations with a rival company Vishkar destroyed its HQ resulting in civilian casualties.

Another instance that shook Symmetra’s confidence in the company was the construction project in Suravasa that caused damage to a statue and temple in the surrounding area. Tasked with quickly fixing it, Symmetra was brought in to smooth things over and eventually met one of its inhabitants Zenyatta.

While this encounter changed Symmetra’s outlook on repairing the lives the Vishkar Corporation hurt, Symmetra still chose to work for them, serving the greater good in society.

Overwatch 2 Symmetra: abilities breakdown

Primary Weapon: Photon Projector

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Short-range beam weapon.

In Overwatch 2, Symmetra's primary fire is one of the few beam weapons, much like Zarya or Moira. As the Photon Projector can gradually charge up its damage, this weapon can rapidly melt through unsuspecting enemy heroes, dealing a maximum of 34.56 damage per 0.192 seconds.

The alt-fire for this weapon means that Symmetra can get some distance (up to 2 meters) by shooting out explosive energy balls that deal more damage the longer it is charged for. This is perfect for shooting the edges of barriers or providing cover fire for teammates trying to escape an enemy attack.

Some tips and tricks for this weapon:

The Photon Projector can level up by hitting an enemy or an enemy object.

You cannot get a headshot with this weapon.

The damage for the alt-fire is scaled off charge time, not ammo consumption.

Abilities: Sentry Turret

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Deploy a small turret that damages and slows enemies

Like Torbjorn, Symmetra can ultilize turrets to fight against the enemy team. When launched like a projectile, these turrets pass through enemy barriers and stick to the first wall or surface it hits, including Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform.

With a maximum of three turrets dealing 40 damage per second at any time, this ability can work wonders in close-quarters fights inside rooms or surrounding objectives. It’s an easy and efficient way to flank an enemy team, forcing them to turn around and momentarily take the heat off your team.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Sentry turrets can detect and fire at Sombra if she attempts to use Hack in her Stealth mode.

Sentry turrets cannot cause any damage when travelling through the air, but the enemy team can destroy them.

Ability: Teleporter

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Create two temporary teleporters that enable instant travel between them.

In Overwatch 2, Symmetra is the only hero who can teleport herself and her teammates, while heroes like Kiriko and Reaper can teleport themselves; this doesn’t tend to help the wider team.

As the enemy teammates can destroy these teleporters relatively quickly, it’s best to place them away from the front lines so you can allow teammates to get back to the fight quickly and safely.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Requires players to use the interact key in order to travel through the teleporter.

Firing projectiles at the teleporters allows them to travel through; this works for Symmetra’s turrets or D.Va’s self-destruct ultimate.

Ultimate: Photon Barrier

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Deploy a massive energy barrier spanning the length of the map.

In Overwatch 2, Symmetra has one of the best defensive ultimates, especially when compared to her fellow DPS heroes. You can alter the position and angle of the Photon Barrier, but once it is placed, it cannot be moved for the duration of the ultimate, which is 12 seconds.

The Photon Barrier is best used to divide the point or negate an enemy hero's ultimate. Characters that use projectiles and hitscan, like Pharah or Soldier 76, will suffer the most from Symmetra’s ultimate.

Some tips and tricks for this ultimate:

The best way to combat Symmetras ultimate is to get up close and personal with it, moving from side to side and forcing the enemy team to straddle both sides of the Photon Barrier.

Overwatch 2 Symmetra: gameplay breakdown

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In Overwatch 2, Symmetra has a special set of abilities that allows this DPS hero to stand out from the crowd. While she may not always be the best pick for a team fight, there are some instances where her utilities will prove to be well worth the effort.

Symmetra is great in close-quarters fights; her beam, like Zarya’s, will slowly charge up, increasing in damage. This means the more people you hit, the deadlier it becomes. Couple this with a Mercy damage boost, and you’ve got one mean combo that’ll melt through the opposition.

In Overwatch 2, Symmetra is also a great counter to tank heroes like D.Va, Rammattra, and Sigma, who rely on negating projectiles more than shields. D.Va will be especially hurt by a charged Symmetra beam, as there is no way of countering this.

While Symmetra’s turrets can be useful scattered around objective points, they tend to be less effective in open areas like stuck on a payload. Instead, place them above doorways or behind an enemy team. This’ll work like a pincer movement and force the enemy team to turn their attention away from you and your teammates. While this is only a brief interruption, it can be enough to initiate a dive and break up the enemy's defenses.