Starfield may have no space fishing but it has great biome options

Starfield director Todd Howard discussed tons of smaller details that fans can expect from the massively open-world RPG.

It turns out that Todd Howard has a ton of smaller plans for Starfield that'll hopefully make the RPG seem more realistic. There's various handcrafted locations placed around the galaxy on specific planets in set locations and others will be randomly generated when a player lands on a planet. However, in a disappointing turn of events there will be no space fishing available for fans.

In terms of the greater picture in Starfield out of the now iconic 1000 plus planets around 10% of these will have life on. The rest will mostly be barren with a few side quests. Howard quotes Buzz Aldrin's "magnificent desolation" when describing these planets.

A single planet can have several biomes so scanning for planets will be crucial for space travellers. It's important to be wary of the differences in temperature and radiation, as this'll effect your character in various ways will the very really potential of getting sick.

Once you're on a planet there won't be any land-vehicles so you'll have to traverse the landscape via boost pack on foot. There also won't be many abandoned facilities and objects on the planets as it apparently feels to "game-y" according to Howard.

Luckily there's plenty to do other than search around for lost objects. Players will have the option for "dozens" of quests to be active at once. This does create "a lot of chaos sometimes," Howard said, "but it also creates these magic moments that we just love and our players love".

While there doesn't seem like there are a ton of option Howard assured fans that Starfield will be a "modder's paradise" so if you find one detail lacking then you'll be able to add it yourself. Who knows maybe someone will mod fishing into the RPG.

