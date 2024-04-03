Tencent Cloud official provider of Palworld game servers

Tencent Cloud is now the official server provider for Palworld . The Chinese cloud giant confirmed the news via a press release shared with TechRadar earlier this week.

According to the press release, Palworld’s developer Pocketpair will use Tencent Cloud Lighthouse, an out-of-the-box cloud service designed for lightweight scenarios. Palworld players will receive the service via Metastation, Tencent Cloud’s Singaporean partner.

For the uninitiated, Palworld is a massively multiplayer online open-world survival game designed for up to 32 players. In the game, the players are tasked with taming the world’s mysterious creatures known as Pals. Tencent Cloud claims Palworld attracted more than 25 million players worldwide, while Steamcharts data showed an average of a million players at all times during February this year.

By using dedicated multiplayer game servers, players will be able to customize their games to their liking, Tencent Cloud explained. Using their services, users will be able to set up a server in just a few seconds and clicks, the company promises.

Expanding to new regions

Lighthouse was designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and developers for building websites, web applications, mini programs, mini games, e-commerce apps, cloud storage, image hosting, audio/video, and various development and testing environments in the cloud. The Chinese cloud giant advertises the tool as user friendly, with a wide range of operational scenarios, and high-bandwidth/traffic packages. Furthermore, Lighthouse integrates popular open-source software to further simplify usage.

Tencent believes this partnership will help it expand its cloud services for building dedicated multiplayer servers into other regions, such as Japan, the United States, as well as the Asia-Pacific region (South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand).

“Together with Pocketpair, Tencent Cloud hopes to continue contributing to the value creation and popularization of cloud services in the gaming industry,” commented Bluefin Zhao, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International. “Building on this collaboration, Tencent Cloud also aims to continue providing high-quality cloud services to Japanese enterprises and striving to offer users the best entertainment experience.”

